On this day in Alabama history: Basketball star Ruthie Bolton was born

May 25, 1967

At Auburn University, Ruthie Bolton played guard on three conference championship teams and garnered numerous honors, including second team All-SEC in 1989, All-Final Four in 1988 and All-Academic SEC in 1988 and 1989.

Bolton competed on several European teams before becoming one of the first players in the Women’s National Basketball Association, launched by the U.S. in 1997. She played on U.S. Olympic gold medal teams in 1996 and 2000.

One of the first WNBA stars, Bolton played for the Sacramento Monarchs for eight years. She was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2011 and the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 2014.

Raised in rural Mississippi, Bolton and her twin brother, Ray, were among 20 children born to the Rev. Linwood Bolton and his wife, Leola. Since retiring from the Monarchs, Bolton has released a gospel CD, launched a clothing line and started the Ruthie Bolton Foundation, a nonprofit for teens and student athletes.

Basketball star Ruthie Bolton began her career at Auburn University, leading the Tigers to a 119-13 record from 1986-89. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of Auburn University) The captain of the USA women’s basketball team, Ruthie Bolton-Holifield gives the winning salute on the medal stand after the USA beat France to win the gold at the 1994 Goodwill Games in St. Petersburg, Russia. At right, Jennifer Azzi, of the USA, studies her medal certificate. (Holly Stein/ALLSPORT) Mwadi Mabika, No. 4 of the Los Angeles Sparks, puts the pressure on Ruthie Bolton of the Sacramento Monarchs during game two of the 2003 WNBA Western Conference Finals on Sept. 7, 2003 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images)

