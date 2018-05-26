Lee County April home sales increase 25 percent from April 2017

Click here to view or print the entire monthly report.

Sales: According to the Lee County Association of Realtors Multiple Listing Service, Lee County residential sales totaled 196 units during April, an increase of 39 units or 24.8 percent from the same month in 2017. Existing single-family homes accounted for 58 percent of all residential sales for the month, while condos were 16 percent and new construction represented the remaining 26 percent. Two more resources to review: Quarterly Report and Annual Report.



Forecast: April sales in Lee County were 17 units or 9.5 percent above ACRE’s monthly forecast. ACRE projected 179 closed transactions for the month, while there were 196 actual closed sales. ACRE forecasts a total of 2,035 sales for the area during 2018. There were 1,867 actual sales in Lee County during 2017.

