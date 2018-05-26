Recipe: Shrimp Tacos with Mango Salsa

By Chef Jorge Castro

Recipe: Shrimp Tacos with Mango Salsa
Shrimp tacos with mango salsa by Chef Jorge Castro. (Michaela Tomberlin / Alabama NewsCenter)

The chef from Cantina Tortilla Grill shares his take on seafood tacos with a sweet salsa that is growing in popularity. The chef prepared the recipe at the Market at Pepper Place this morning.

Chef Jorge Castro creates shrimp tacos with mango salsa at the Market at Pepper Place. (Michaela Tomberlin / Alabama NewsCenter)

Ingredients:

Shrimp Mixture:

16-20 shrimp, peeled & deveined, tail off, cut in small cubes

Poblano peppers, fried or grilled, peeled, cut in small cubes

Cherry tomatoes

Yellow corn, rinsed & drained

Green onions

Unsalted butter

Garlic, finely chopped

Shrmip tacos with mango salsa. (Michaela Tomberlin / Alabama NewsCenter)

Mango Salsa:

Mango, peeled and cut in small cubes

Cilantro, rinsed, drained & finely cut

Purple onions, rinsed and chopped

Balsamic Vinegar

 

Instructions

Cook the shrimp: In a pot, melt butter; add poblano peppers, green onions, corn, tomatoes and garlic. Let cook for 5 minutes at medium temp, then add the shrimp and let cook for 5 minutes.

Make the salsa: Mix all the ingredients, and then add balsamic vinegar to taste.

Prepare the taco: Heat 6-inch flour tortilla, add a layer of cilantro mayo, 3-4 ounces of the shrimp mix, and 1 ounce of the mango salsa on the top, Serve with a lime wedge and if you want it spicy, add some fresh jalapenos.

Shrimp tacos with mango salsa. (Michaela Tomberlin / Alabama NewsCenter)
business

Tuscaloosa home sales for April up 9 percent from a year ago

Prev Story
business

Lee County April home sales increase 25 percent from April 2017

Next Story

Related Stories