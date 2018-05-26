Recipe: Shrimp Tacos with Mango Salsa

The chef from Cantina Tortilla Grill shares his take on seafood tacos with a sweet salsa that is growing in popularity. The chef prepared the recipe at the Market at Pepper Place this morning.

Ingredients:

Shrimp Mixture:

16-20 shrimp, peeled & deveined, tail off, cut in small cubes

Poblano peppers, fried or grilled, peeled, cut in small cubes

Cherry tomatoes

Yellow corn, rinsed & drained

Green onions

Unsalted butter

Garlic, finely chopped

Mango Salsa:

Mango, peeled and cut in small cubes

Cilantro, rinsed, drained & finely cut

Purple onions, rinsed and chopped

Balsamic Vinegar

Instructions

Cook the shrimp: In a pot, melt butter; add poblano peppers, green onions, corn, tomatoes and garlic. Let cook for 5 minutes at medium temp, then add the shrimp and let cook for 5 minutes.

Make the salsa: Mix all the ingredients, and then add balsamic vinegar to taste.

Prepare the taco: Heat 6-inch flour tortilla, add a layer of cilantro mayo, 3-4 ounces of the shrimp mix, and 1 ounce of the mango salsa on the top, Serve with a lime wedge and if you want it spicy, add some fresh jalapenos.