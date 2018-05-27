On this day in Alabama history: Tornado nearly wipes out Brent

May 27, 1973

In 1973, a massive tornado hit Brent, destroying 90 percent of the buildings in the central Alabama town and killing five people. The twister extended 139 miles on the ground, the longest tornado track in U.S. history. Brent has been fully rebuilt and has dedicated a site next to City Hall in memory of the people who lost their lives.

Brent was once again touched by a tornado on April 27, 2011, when a line of twisters swept through the South. More than 250 people were killed that day in Alabama, including one person in Brent.

Read more at The Brent Tornado 1973.

Damage caused by the tornado that hit Brent, 1973. (John Brasher, https://brenttornado.wordpress.com/) Alabama Gov. George Wallace arrives in Brent for a first-hand view of the destruction. The governor is met by Mayor Melford Worrell. (John Brasher, https://brenttornado.wordpress.com/) A rain-streaked, hand-painted sign announced service to be held in the demolished sanctuary of the Baptist church one week after the tornado. (John Brasher, https://brenttornado.wordpress.com/)

