A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for Covington, Crenshaw and Escambia counties in south Alabama.

A Tropical Storm Warning was issued earlier for Mobile, Baldwin, Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, and Houston counties.

Latest Information On Alberto:

– About 330 miles southeast of Mobile or about 290 miles southeast of Pensacola FL

– 27.1N 84.4W

– Storm Intensity 50 mph

– Movement North or 5 degrees at 14 mph