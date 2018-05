This Memorial Day, Alabama remembers

This Memorial Day weekend, members of the American Legion Lake View Post 2011 fanned out across parts of Jefferson and Tuscaloosa counties to place flags on the gravesites of former military members.

They weren’t alone. Other American Legion posts, Boy Scout troops and other organizations did the same.

Memorial Day traces its roots back to Decoration Day when loved ones would adorn the graves of those lost in the Civil War. That tradition continues. These organizations don’t seek publicity and, in most cases, the flag’s appearance on a loved-one’s grave comes as a sweet surprise.

Stories like the one Alabama NewsCenter ran this morning about Col. Pete Stewart remind us of the sacrifices military members and their families make.

In Alabama, veterans enjoy tremendous support. This Memorial Day, we join others in honoring those veterans who paid the ultimate price.