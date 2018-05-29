On this day in Alabama history: Fannie Motley graduated

May 29, 1956
On May 29, 1956, Fannie Motley graduated from Spring Hill College, becoming the first African-American student to graduate from a previously all-white college in Alabama. Her graduation drew national media attention, with a photograph of Motley wearing her cap and gown published in The New York Times, Time, Jet and many other media outlets. Motley graduated with honors from the college in Mobile and later had a scholarship named in her honor at her alma mater. She attended all-black Selma University from 1944 to 1946 but her education was interrupted by the birth of two sons. At Spring Hill, she was the only African-American student and often the only female in her classes but her time there was described as peaceful. The year of Motley’s graduation, her brother, Nelson Smith, co-founded the Alabama Christian Movement for Human Rights. After a career in teaching, she died on May 18, 2016.
Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.
For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.