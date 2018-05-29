James Spann: Alberto moving steadily northward through Alabama, producing heavy rain

James Spann tracks Alberto’s trek through Alabama today from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

TROPICAL SOAKER: The circulation of Subtropical Depression Alberto around daybreak was just northwest of Clanton, moving slowly to the north/northwest. Heavy rain continues to fall across central Alabama, and a flood watch remains in effect for a large part of Alabama. The National Weather Service extended the watch westward early this morning to include Tuscaloosa.

RAIN TOTALS: Rain amounts of 2 to 4 inches are likely through parts of central and north Alabama through tonight with potential for some flooding; that will be the main impact from Alberto. A few spots over the central counties could see in excess of 4 inches, but amounts will be much lighter near the Mississippi border.

WIND: A wind advisory is in effect for much of east and central Alabama today; gradient winds of 20-30 mph are likely with a few gusts to 35 mph, but we don’t expect major problems with tree or power-line damage as Alberto continues to weaken, and the central pressure continues to rise.

TORNADO THREAT? The Storm Prediction Center has a “marginal risk” defined for far east and northeast Alabama today.

A few isolated, small, short-lived tornadoes are possible near the Georgia border later today and tonight as the air becomes more unstable, but this is a low-end threat. Remember these type tornadoes often last for only a few minutes, and are low-topped and literally under the radar, so it will be hard to provide a warning for them. We will keep a close eye on the showers in that part of the state.

The wind and rain will diminish tonight as Alberto moves into Tennessee.

TOMORROW THROUGH FRIDAY: A very moist air mass will remain in place tomorrow. We will forecast a mix of sun and clouds with scattered to numerous showers and storms; the high will be in the mid 80s. Then, the weather trends drier Thursday and Friday with a partly sunny sky both days and just the usual risk of scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. We heat up, with highs close to 90 degrees.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: We are looking at very classic early June weather Saturday and Sunday — about six to eight hours of sunshine both days with a few random, scattered showers and thunderstorms around, mostly between 2 and 10 p.m. The chance of any one spot getting wet both days is around 1 in 3. And this kind of weather will continue through much of next week.

TROPICS: Now that Alberto is inland, we should note the rest of the Atlantic basin is quiet, and tropical storm formation is not expected through the weekend.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute netcast any time on the web, or on iTunes. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including meteorologists at ABC 33/40. We will produce this week’s show tonight at 8:30. You can watch it live here.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.