Alabama Power crews restore service in wake of Alberto, storms

Alabama Power employees in all divisions worked safely Monday through Wednesday restoring power to all 107,000 customers with outages in the aftermath of subtropical storm Alberto.

Wind gusts reaching 43 mph and up to 6 inches of rain caused trees and limbs to fall on power lines statewide Monday and Tuesday, primarily around Birmingham and Montgomery. Power was restored where outages were caused as Alberto swept through the state but subsequent heavy rains early Wednesday created new problems.

Employees are working to restore power to about 5,000 customers reporting new outages Wednesday.

Flash flood watches and warnings were posted for many areas of Alabama through Wednesday as rains continued.