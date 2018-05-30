On this day in Alabama history: Sun Ra died in Birmingham

May 30, 1993

On May 30, 1993, 79-year-old Herman Blount died of pneumonia alongside family in Birmingham and he was buried in Elmwood Cemetery. Blount’s legacy lives on through his better-known name: Sun Ra. The musician influenced countless others, and his mark can be seen on bands such as Pink Floyd and Parliament Funkadelic, as well as many current jazz bands. Born on May 22, 1914, in Birmingham, he began traveling as a pianist after graduating high school. He attended Alabama A&M for a year, during which he said he was abducted by a UFO and transported to Saturn. Sun Ra saw himself as an outer-space visionary even as his reputation for music grew. He formed the progressive “Arkestra,” celebrating black history while experimenting with new jazz sounds and recording more than 100 albums. He moved from Chicago to New York in the early 1960s and to Philadelphia in 1968. Sun Ra was inducted into the Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame in 1979 and kept up a grueling tour schedule until his health declined.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.

Sun Ra at New England Conservatory, Feb. 27, 1992. (Photo by Pandelis Karayorgis, Wikipedia) Birmingham native Herman Blount (1914-1993), later known as Sun Ra, was an influential jazz musician who experimented with electronic instruments and free-form techniques. His Sun Ra persona combined elements of outer-space philosophy and Egyptian mythology; Ra was an Egyptian sun god. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, photograph by Raymond Phillips) The Sun Ra Arkestra in 1960, from left: Marshall Allen, John Gilmore, Ronnie Boykins, Ricky Murray (crouching), Sun Ra, Earnest Strickland and Billy Mitchell. Allen took over direction of the Arkestra after Sun Ra’s death and continues to serve as bandleader. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama)

