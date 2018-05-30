James Spann: Deep tropical moisture lingers over Alabama

James Spann has the midweek forecast for soggy Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH: While Alberto is gone, he left behind a very deep layer of rich tropical moisture, and with a broad upper trough overhead we will maintain a chance of showers and thunderstorms across Alabama today. It won’t rain all day, and the sun will probably peek out at times. But showers and storms today will be very effective rain producers with high precipitable water values. National Weather Service Birmingham issued another flash flood watch for much of central Alabama early this morning; it will be in effect until 7 p.m.

A number of flash flood warnings were in effect at daybreak; some of the heaviest rain was from the Birmingham metro down into Bibb, Hale and Perry counties. With the ground totally saturated from yesterday’s rain, heavier storms today can easily produce flooding. If you live in a flood-prone area, pay close attention to warnings. Many creeks and streams will be pushed out of their banks.

TOMORROW: Storms will be a little more scattered in nature tomorrow, and mostly during the afternoon and evening. But where they form they could pack a punch; the Storm Prediction Center has a marginal risk of severe weather defined for parts of north Alabama.

Heavier storms tomorrow afternoon could produce small hail and gusty winds. Otherwise, tomorrow will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a high in the 85- to 88-degree range.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: We are forecasting some pretty routine early June weather on these three days — partly sunny with scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Afternoon storms will be random, and there is no way of knowing in advance when and where they form. Heat levels will be rising, with afternoon highs pretty close to 90 degrees each day.

NEXT WEEK: The Global Forecast System continues to suggest drier air will creep into Alabama from the north, meaning showers should be few and far between for the first half of the week with highs in the 86- to 90-degree range. A surface front could bring a higher chance of showers and storms late in the week.

TROPICS: All is quiet across the Atlantic basin, and tropical storm formation is not expected through the next seven days.

