Birmingham Sloss Fest profile: Taylor Hunnicutt

Performer: Taylor Hunnicutt

Sloss Fest: Sunday, July 15

Type of Music: Americana

About: Birmingham’s Taylor Hunnicutt has built a following singing with artists such as Taylor Hicks and opening for artists such as Aaron Lewis, even as she has shifted to headliner status.

With a voice that sounds like Stevie Nicks if she had been raised in the Black Belt, Hunnicutt bends genres between country, soul, blues and rock but settles sweetly in the Americana style of Tift Merritt, Ryan Adams or Amanda Shires.

Her current project is Taylor Hunnicutt & the Company Band and she’s been collaborating with the likes of Ryan Sobb and Early James & the Latest. Hunnicutt has been laying down tracks for her own EP album, which she is seeking to release through a Go Fund Me campaign. The band is recording with producer Les Nuby at Ol Elegante studio in Homewood.

You might have heard: “Isabel” or “Promises.”

For fans of: Tift Merritt, Jason Isbell, Susan Tedeschi or Ryan Adams.

Social: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

