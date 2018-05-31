Can’t Miss Alabama rocks the south at a June fling and jazz in the park

A June fling in Oneonta, Rock the South in Cullman and live it up at the Alabaster City Fest.

U.S. Women’s Open at Shoal Creek

Golf enthusiasts will enjoy the 73rd U.S. Women’s Open May 31-June 3 at the Shoal Creek Golf Club. The opening ceremony begins Tuesday, May 29. Junior Day, Championship Rounds and the playoff are among the events planned. Follow this link for ticket information.

Tickets for juniors 18 and younger are free.

Email [email protected] or call 1-800-698-0661 for more details.

The 10th Hole of Shoal Creek Golf Club in the Shoal Creek, Ala. on June 27, 2017. (Copyright USGA/Russell Kirk) Jessica Korda watches her tee shot on the ninth hole during a practice round ahead of the 2018 U.S. Women’s Open at Shoal Creek in Shoal Creek, Ala. on May 28, 2018. (Copyright USGA/Darren Carroll) Paula Reto watches her tee shot on the ninth hole during a practice round ahead of the 2018 U.S. Women’s Open at Shoal Creek in Shoal Creek, Ala. on May 28, 2018. (Copyright USGA/Darren Carroll)

June Fling

Have a great time in Oneonta at the 17th annual June Fling. The family affair offers live music, vocal competitions, vendor booths, entertainment for the kids and more. You will not want to miss a moment of the show Saturday, June 2.

Click here to learn more.

Hank Williams Festival

The city of Georgiana will celebrate the late Hank Williams at its 39th annual “Salute To A Legend” festival. Williams, a Georgiana native, was one of the most well-known and iconic singers in country music history. Guests artists for the festival are T.G. Sheppard, Tony Jackson, Elaine McMillan, Kim Carson, Mason Ramsay and others. Join the millions who have paid tribute to this country music superstar June 1-2 at the Hank Williams Music Park in Georgiana.

Follow this link for tickets and general information.

Former Mayor Lynn Watson stands beside the reconstructed Thigpan Log Cabin and Barroom located in Greenville when Hank used to play there. The City of Georgiana obtained the old building and rebuilt it on the grounds of the Hank Williams Music Park (Gerald Hodges) Nashville entertainer, Teresa Street stands beside the old L&N caboose located on the grounds. It is now used as an administrative office during the festival. (Gerald Hodges) Fans mingle outside the pavilion during a festival. The facility has a covered roof that will accomodate 4,000 fans in case of rain. The raised stage is in the background. (Gerald Hodges) The city of Georgiana will celebrate the late Hank Williams at its 39th annual “Salute To A Legend” festival. (Gerald Hodges) Country music legend Ray Price signs the Hank Williams Museum Guest Book while Barbara Clem and former Georgiana Mayor Lynn Watson look on. (Gerald Hodges) Colon Leatherwood of Ozark, AL on stage. As a teenager, Colon was on his way to Nashville. He stopped in Montgomery and noticed a Hank Williams Singing contest going on. He entered and won. (Gerald Hodges) Fans gather outside the Hank Williams Museum, which is located on the 4-acre Hank Williams Music Park complex. Admission to the museum is free during the festival. (Gerald Hodges) T. G. Sheppard at the festival in 2008. (Gerald Hodges)

Rock the South

Get ready to Rock the South in Cullman with live bands. The show will headline Thomas Rhett, Brett Young, Eric Church, Hank Williams Jr. and other music groups. Learn more about glamping and ticket information. Go here for the complete lineup.

Lawn chairs and blankets are allowed.

Pets are not allowed.

Jazz in the Park

Jazz in the Park will feature Soul Collaboration and Project Grand Slam in its concert series Sunday, June 3 at Avondale Park. The series is traveling across the state featuring a variety of concerts. Admission is free. Click here for the complete schedule. Call 205-616-1735 or visit magiccitysmoothjazz.com/.

Follow Jazz in the Park on Facebook for inclement weather and other notifications.

Dates are subject to change.

Soul Collaboration will perform at Jazz in the Park (Contributed) Project Grand Slam will perform at Jazz in the Park. (John R. Wisdom)

Birmingham Barons

Let’s go to the ballgame. The Birmingham Barons will play the Chattanooga Lookouts Friday and Saturday at 7:05 p.m. The Barons will play the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Sunday at 6 p.m. Click here and look for “game highlights” to find special treats for each nightly game.

Regions Field is located at 1401 1st Ave. S. in Birmingham.

For more details, call 205-988-3200 or email [email protected].

Alabaster CityFest

This year’s Alabaster CityFest will entertain you with performances by 38 Special, Gin Blossoms, Delta Rae, Martin McDaniel, Michael Warren, The Brook and the Bluff, Andy Stokes, Sanchez Tannehill and Divine Destiny. The venue has moved to the new Thompson High School located at 1921 Warrior Parkway. Nonmusical fun includes hundreds of vendors, a car show, KidsFest with inflatables, rides and other kids activities.

Admission is free.

The full schedule is here.

Stay current by following the Alabaster CityFest on Facebook.