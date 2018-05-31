James Spann: Sun, scattered storms and heavy humidity for Alabama

James Spann has the forecast through the weekend and a surprise for next week from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

QUIET THIS MORNING: As opposed to yesterday, when a band of storms was producing flooding across central Alabama, we have nothing showing up on radar this morning at daybreak. We do note some patchy, dense fog, but that will dissipate by mid-morning.

Very humid air covers Alabama again today, and we will forecast a mix of sun and clouds with the risk of a few scattered storms, mostly this afternoon and early tonight. Where storms do develop, they will once again be effective rain producers. The high this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 80s.

TOMORROW AND THE WEEKEND: Not much change. We will forecast partly sunny, humid days with the risk of scattered showers and thunderstorms, mostly during the afternoon and evening hours. Where storms do form, they could pack a punch, with potential for small hail and strong winds; the Storm Prediction Center has north Alabama in a marginal risk of severe storms tomorrow, and on Saturday we have a slight risk over northwest Alabama, with a marginal risk down into the southern counties of the state.

I would not be surprised if we saw a few strong storms Sunday as well with the approach of a cold front. We project about five to seven hours of sunshine each day away from the storms that will be forming. Heat levels crank up a bit, with afternoon highs around 90 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: A refreshing, drier, continental air mass will move down into the Deep South Monday and most likely will stick around for much of the week. This will be a breath of fresh air; we expect mostly sunny days, lower humidity levels and cooler nights. Highs will be in the 80s, and lows down in the low 60s on most mornings. There’s a good chance cooler pockets will reach the 50s. We rarely get a break from scattered afternoon thunderstorms in June, so enjoy it.

WET MAY: With just one day remaining, here are some rain totals for the month so far:

Calera (Shelby County Airport) — 7.5 inches

Birmingham — 6.98 inches

Montgomery — 6.12 inches

Tuscaloosa — 4.86 inches

Auburn — 4.82 inches

Muscle Shoals — 4.78 inches

Huntsville — 4.15 inches

Anniston — 3.72 inches

TROPICS: All is quiet across the Atlantic basin, and tropical storm formation is not expected through next week.

