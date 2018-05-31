James Spann: Muggy days for Alabama, with scattered storms

RADAR CHECK: Showers and storms are more widely spaced across Alabama so far today; heavier rain as I wrote this around 3:15 p.m. was near Alexander City. The storms in progress are just creeping along to the east. Additional showers and thunderstorms could form over the next few hours in random, scattered places. Temperatures are mostly in the mid to upper 80s.

FRIDAY/SATURDAY: Deep tropical moisture will continue to cover the region; we will forecast a mix of sun and clouds both days with a continued threat of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Where storms do form, they could be pretty heavy. The Storm Prediction Center has a marginal risk defined for parts of northeast Alabama on Friday; then on Saturday we have a slight risk for the northwest counties of the state, with a marginal risk down into south Alabama.

While the best chance of a passing shower or storm will come during the afternoon and evening hours, we can’t totally rule out a late-night or morning shower in this kind of air mass. Highs will be close to 90 degrees as heat levels tick up a bit.

SUNDAY: It is beginning to look like drier air will begin to enter north Alabama, and it sure seems like the best chance of scattered storms will shift down into the southern half of the state. Humidity levels begin to come down, the sky will be partly sunny and the high will be in the mid 80s.

NEXT WEEK: We are still forecasting a breath of fresh air as dry, continental air settles into the Deep South. For most of the week we are looking at sunny days, cooler nights and fairly low humidity levels for early June. A few showers are possible over the southern quarter of the state Wednesday through Friday.

