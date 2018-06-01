Birmingham SlossFest profile: Vance Joy

Performer: Vance Joy

Sloss Fest: Saturday

Type of music: Indie folk

About: After achieving success in his home country of Australia, singer/songwriter Vance Joy burst onto the American music scene with his first hit single, “Riptide,” in 2014. Since then, Joy has opened for Taylor Swift, performed on the season finale of “American Idol” and played the popular Austin City Limits (ACL) Music Festival in Texas twice.

Music was not always Joy’s career path. He was in law school when he put his plans to be a lawyer on hold after achieving popularity on the Melbourne open-mike night scene. His popularity continued to rise in Australia as he booked bigger shows and recorded his debut EP, “God Loves You When You’re Dancing.” The catchy folk-pop single “Riptide” was an instant hit in Australia and led to Joy signing his first record deal with Atlantic Records.

Joy began touring internationally in 2013 while recording his debut album. Released in 2014, “Dream Your Life Away” notably included “Mess is Mine” and “Fire and the Flood.” During that same year, Joy was the opening act for Swift’s The 1989 World Tour. Popstar Swift covered Joy’s “Riptide” for the BBC’s Live Lounge segment.

Joy won both Song of the Year and Pop Work of the Year from the Australasian Performing Right Association in 2014. He won Best Male Artist at the Australian Recording Industry Association Music Awards in 2015.

His sophomore album, “Nation of Two,” was released in February 2018, featuring “Lay It On Me” and “Saturday Sun.”

Discography: “Dream Your Life Away” (2014), “Nation of Two” (2018).

You may have heard: “Riptide,” “Mess is Mine,” “Georgia,” “Fire and the Flood,” “Lay It On Me,” “Saturday Sun,” “We’re Going Home.”

For fans of: The Lumineers, The Head and the Heart, Passenger.

Social: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Spotify.

Sloss Music and Arts Festival takes place at the historic Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham July 14-15 and features more than 40 performers on four stages. Buy tickets here.