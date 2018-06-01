James Spann: Severe storms remain possible across central Alabama

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for much of central Alabama until 9 p.m.

On the positive side, the Storm Prediction Center has removed the enhanced severe weather risk (level 3 out of 5) for Alabama; we now have a slight risk (level 2 out of 5).

Outflow from morning thunderstorms is pushing slowly southward, and the highest threat of strong to severe storms for the rest of the afternoon and evening will be mainly along and south of a line from Millport to Warrior to Piedmont.

Storms across central Alabama are still capable of producing hail, strong winds, frequent lightning and torrential rain as they move eastward. The weather calms down after sunset.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: A few strong storms are possible Saturday, but they should be pretty widely scattered and mostly during the afternoon and evening. Otherwise, Saturday will be partly sunny with a high close to 90 degrees. The SPC has a marginal (level 1 out of 5) severe weather risk in place for much of the state; where storms do form Saturday, they could produce hail and gusty winds.

Then, on Sunday, a batch of storms is possible during the early morning (3-8 a.m.), then drier air moves into the northern counties of the state during the day; storms Sunday afternoon should be confined to the southern part of the state. The high Sunday will be in the mid to upper 80s.

ROCK THE SOUTH: The good news is that the threat of severe storms is over for Cullman County today, and we expect nothing more than widely scattered light rain showers through tonight. Temperatures will settle into the 70s tonight. On Saturday, much of the day will be dry, hot and humid with a high around 90. But a brief passing storm can’t be ruled out Saturday afternoon or night.

U.S. WOMEN’S OPEN: There was a lightning delay today at Shoal Creek; a passing shower or storm remains possible for the rest of the afternoon. Saturday will be partly sunny, hot and humid with the risk of an afternoon storm. But much of the day will be dry. The high will be close to 90 degrees. On Sunday, a morning shower is possible, but the afternoon will be dry with a high in the 85- to 88-degree range.

NEXT WEEK: A nice, dry, continental air mass rolls into the state Sunday night, and much of next week looks dry with sunny days, cool nights and lower humidity levels. Highs will be in the 80s, lows around 60, and 50s are likely for cooler pockets.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute netcast any time on the web, or on iTunes. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on all of the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.