Birmingham Sloss Fest profile: Lady Legs

Performer: Lady Legs

Sloss Fest: Saturday, July 14.

Type of music: Indie surf/garage rock

About: Lady Legs first came together in 2012, playing house parties around Auburn University before moving up to paying gigs. Three of the bandmates – singer and guitarist John Sims, Grant Galtney on guitars and vocals and drummer Ellis Bernstein – are from the Birmingham area, with bassist and vocalist Seth Brown hailing from Opelika. Just last month the band unveiled its debut album, “Holy Heatwave,” with 11 songs recorded at Birmingham label Communicating Vessels’ studio.

Lady Legs blends danceable, poppy grooves, steely guitar riffs and tight harmonies into frolicking songs that are deceptively thoughtful. From appearances at Birmingham’s Secret Stages and the acclaimed South by Southwest music festival in Austin, Texas, to recently being featured as the “track of the day” on Britain’s online music site Clash, Lady Legs is finding its footing and building a fan base on both sides of the pond.

Discography: “Holy Heatwave” LP (2018), “Stay Late” EP (2017).

You might have heard: “Real Thing,” “Bottomless Pit,” “No Job.”

For fans of: The Burning Peppermints, Dead Fingers.

Social: Facebook and Instagram.

