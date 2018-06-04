Army veteran and his family are FINALLY HOME

Retired U.S. Army Sgt. Adam Lee has a new place to call home that shows the spirit of giving back and the power of community. As Lee, his wife, Sherri, and their two children move to Auburn, they are eager to live in a community, and a house, they say already feels like home.

The build, in partnership with Dilworth Development and Southern Living, is part of Operation FINALLY HOME, a 501(c)(3) organization that provides homes and home modifications to America’s military heroes and the widows of fallen soldiers. The organization, based in New Braunfels, Texas, partners with corporate sponsors, builder associations, builders, remodelers, developers, individual contributors and volunteers to address one of veterans’ most pressing needs – a place to call home.

The Lee family gathered with representatives from Dilworth Development, Operation FINALLY HOME, project partners and members of the Auburn community on May 30 for a dedication ceremony in the Rosemary Gate subdivision to celebrate the completion of the new custom-built, mortgage-free home.

“It is a dream come true,” said Lee. “Everything we could have ever dreamt of and more is in this home; it is more than words can say.”

This was the first Operation FINALLY HOME build for Auburn-based Dilworth Development, which has been building custom homes in the area for 19 years. For owner Michael Dilworth, working with the Lee family and building partners has been an unforgettable journey.

“This was an amazing way that we could all give back to our community. By building this home, I don’t just see this as a way to help Adam and his family, but as a way to honor all of our veterans and the people who have fought for our country,” said Dilworth. “While I was busy building my business here, Adam was busy fighting and training in Afghanistan, and for me to be able to use building to give back to him is an honor.”

The home built for retired U.S. Army Sgt. Adam Lee was Auburn-based Dilworth Development's first collaboration with Operation FINALLY HOME. (Dilworth Development)

Lee, who was born and raised in central Alabama, dreamed of being a soldier and police officer since childhood. After serving in the National Guard since high school, Lee began his first deployment in Afghanistan in January 2007. Four months before he returned home in 2008, he suffered a back injury in a fall from a vehicle. In 2009, back in the United States, he accepted a position as a military working dog handler. When he graduated from the Department of Defense Military Working Dog School in 2010, he and his German shorthaired pointer, Baco, were deployed to Afghanistan.

As they were departing Special Operations Command Central for their first team assignment, the CH-47 Chinook helicopter that was transporting them had a main engine malfunction and crashed. Lee severely reinjured his back, which forced him to medically retire in 2012. His back injury left him unable to work when he returned to the United States.

While serving, Lee received the Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal and Afghanistan Campaign media, among many other awards.

Dilworth built a custom home that would not only fit Lee’s needs, but would make the family’s life more convenient and connected.

“I wanted to make this a place the family could settle into for the long haul with details including a single-story home with easy access, wide doorways and low thresholds,” said Dilworth. “We placed a number of features in the home and decked it out with modern luxuries to make life easier for their family.”

Lee is presented with his new, mortgage-free home. (Opelika-Auburn News)

Dilworth is quick to recognize the partners that made building the beautiful and cutting-edge home a reality. From the brick outside the house, concrete and wood suppliers, to a neighbor of Dilworth’s who donated a new front door, the community has rallied around the project to support the Lees. Corporate sponsors, such as Alabama Power, Wells Fargo, Regions and Two Men and a Truck, have played an integral role.

“It is an amazing way for us to support those who have served our country,” said Wesley Gallops, an Alabama Power market specialist who helped coordinate donations. “Sgt. Lee and his family will have a well-built, energy-efficient home that they can build their life in. For us to have a role in that is an honor.”

Alabama Power donated an induction cooktop, tankless electric water heater, PEV electric charger and equipment for the heat pump.

To ensure the home is energy efficient, Alabama Power contributed Home Energy Rating System (HERS) inspections – one performed during construction and one that will be completed after construction.

The Lees have been involved in every step of the journey and are eager to start life in their new home.

“The whole process has been life-changing. I never thought something like this would happen to my family and we have been so blessed to have been matched with the program and to have worked with Michael Dilworth and Rusty Carroll,” said Lee.

Carroll, executive director of Operation FINALLY HOME, has seen the life-changing process firsthand.

“Seeing Adam and his family when we met them and to now, you see a weight lifted off their shoulders. Throughout the whole build and selection and Notes of Love event in the community, every step it has become more real and they now see a future they didn’t see before,” said Carroll.

Dilworth has seen the same life-changing process take place in the community. “We have all had a lot of fun being a part of this project. We have seen so many ways where the community came together and found creative ways to help by just doing what they do every day,” he said.

Learn more about Dilworth Development at www.dilworthdevelopment.com and Operation FINALLY HOME at www.operationfinallyhome.org.