Birmingham Sloss Fest profile: Love Moor

Performer: Love Moor

Sloss Fest: Saturday, July 14

Type of Music: R&B/fusion

About: Erica Andrew doesn’t have to travel far for Sloss Fest – she’s homegrown. But the name she is making for herself as Love Moor is echoing far and wide. Andrew moved to Birmingham in middle school and graduated from Jackson-Olin High School. She considers her songs expressions of emotion.

Andres was born in Brooklyn and lived in Miami before coming to Alabama, and her work draws from a wide range of regional styles. She specifically cites Lauryn Hill, Bob Marley and Amy Winehouse as influences. She comes to Sloss fresh off a breakout performance at the SXSW Music Festival in Austin, Texas.

Discography:

“Blu Polka Dots” (EP) – 2015.

“Simp Girl” (EP) – 2017.

You might have heard:

“Counting Sheep.”

“Earthtoned.”

“The Ogre.”

“The Spectra Sonic Sound Sessions” (featured on Birmingham Mountain Radio).

For fans of: Lauryn Hill, Erykah Badu.

Social: Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Spotify, Bandcamp .

