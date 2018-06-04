Birmingham Sloss Fest profile: Love Moor

By Ike Pigott

Birmingham Sloss Fest profile: Love Moor
Birmingham's Erica Andrews is Love Moor. (contributed)

Performer: Love Moor

Sloss Fest: Saturday, July 14

Type of Music: R&B/fusion

About: Erica Andrew doesn’t have to travel far for Sloss Fest – she’s homegrown. But the name she is making for herself as Love Moor is echoing far and wide. Andrew moved to Birmingham in middle school and graduated from Jackson-Olin High School. She considers her songs expressions of emotion.

Andres was born in Brooklyn and lived in Miami before coming to Alabama, and her work draws from a wide range of regional styles. She specifically cites Lauryn Hill, Bob Marley and Amy Winehouse as influences. She comes to Sloss fresh off a breakout performance at the SXSW Music Festival in Austin, Texas.

(contributed)
(contributed)

Discography:

  • “Blu Polka Dots” (EP) – 2015.
  • “Simp Girl” (EP) – 2017.

You might have heard:

  • “Counting Sheep.”
  • “Earthtoned.”
  • “The Ogre.”
  • “The Spectra Sonic Sound Sessions” (featured on Birmingham Mountain Radio).

For fans of: Lauryn Hill, Erykah Badu.

Social: Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Spotify, Bandcamp.

Sloss Music and Arts Festival takes place at the historic Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham July 14-15 and features more than 40 performers on four stages. Buy tickets here.

