Birmingham Sloss Fest profile: Love Moor

Performer: Love Moor
Sloss Fest: Saturday, July 14
Type of Music: R&B/fusion
About: Erica Andrew doesn’t have to travel far for Sloss Fest – she’s homegrown. But the name she is making for herself as Love Moor is echoing far and wide. Andrew moved to Birmingham in middle school and graduated from Jackson-Olin High School. She considers her songs expressions of emotion.
Andres was born in Brooklyn and lived in Miami before coming to Alabama, and her work draws from a wide range of regional styles. She specifically cites Lauryn Hill, Bob Marley and Amy Winehouse as influences. She comes to Sloss fresh off a breakout performance at the SXSW Music Festival in Austin, Texas.
Discography:
- “Blu Polka Dots” (EP) – 2015.
- “Simp Girl” (EP) – 2017.
You might have heard:
- “Counting Sheep.”
- “Earthtoned.”
- “The Ogre.”
- “The Spectra Sonic Sound Sessions” (featured on Birmingham Mountain Radio).
For fans of: Lauryn Hill, Erykah Badu.
Social: Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Spotify, Bandcamp.
Sloss Music and Arts Festival takes place at the historic Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham July 14-15 and features more than 40 performers on four stages. Buy tickets here.