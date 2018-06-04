James Spann: Lower humidity, cooler nights, no showers for Alabama

James Spann forecasts unusually dry June week for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

A BREATH OF FRESH AIR: A rare June cold front passed through Alabama yesterday and last night, producing scattered strong storms and an amazing lightning show on the Gulf Coast. The photo below is from @willgpatrick.

Following the front, we have a nice surge of dry, continental air now moving into our state. Look for sunshine in full supply today with a high in the 86- to 89-degree range. Dewpoints have dropped into the 50s, so humidity values will be rather low for early summer. Tomorrow morning will be very pleasant with lows in the low 60s, but cooler pockets will visit the 50s.

REST OF THE WEEK: The dry air means a very quiet week for the state. For north and central Alabama, we are forecasting mostly sunny days and fair, pleasant nights through the rest of the week. We rise into the upper 80s again tomorrow, then the high will be at or just over 90 degrees Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. A few showers or storms could show up over southwest Alabama after today, but even there they should be pretty widely spaced.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Moist air returns, and we will bring back the standard chance of scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and storms Saturday and Sunday. Otherwise, both days will be partly sunny with highs in the 88- to 91-degree range — very routine weather for June in Alabama.

TROPICS: All is quiet across the Atlantic basin, and tropical storm formation is not expected this week.

RAIN UPDATE: Birmingham’s rain total for the year is 29 inches; the surplus is 4.59 inches. Anniston is considerably drier; the total there is 22.5 inches, with a deficit of 0.82.

