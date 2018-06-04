James Spann: Most of Alabama stays dry through Friday

SEVERE CLEAR: It is a remarkably nice day for June in Alabama. Low dewpoints mean the weather is not very humid, we have a cobalt blue sky with excellent visibility (no haze), temperatures are below 90 and tonight will be pleasantly cool. We stay clear, and while most places will see a low in the low 60s Tuesday morning, cooler pockets dip into the 50s.

REST OF THE WEEK: While a few widely scattered storms could pop up near the Gulf Coast, the rest of Alabama will be dry tomorrow through Friday with sunny days and clear nights. The high tomorrow will be in the 85- to 89-degree range; then we will be close to 90 degrees Wednesday through Friday. It is very rare in Alabama to go five days without afternoon showers in June, but it will happen this week (at least for the northern half of the state).

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Moisture levels will slowly creep higher, and we will bring back the usual risk of scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday. Otherwise, expect partly sunny days with highs holding pretty close to 90 degrees. Mornings won’t be as cool; lows will be in the low 70s with the return of moist air.

NEXT WEEK: For now it looks like the week will feature very routine early summer weather each day; a decent amount of sun with a few scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be in the 88- to 92-degree range.

TROPICS: All is very quiet across the Atlantic basin and tropical storm formation is not expected during the next seven days. But, over in the eastern Pacific, a broad area of low pressure about 500 miles south of the southern coast of Mexico continues to produce a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are conducive for development of this system, and a tropical depression is likely to form within the next two to three days while it moves slowly west-northwestward.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute netcast any time on the web, or on iTunes. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including meteorologists at ABC 33/40. We will produce this week’s show tonight at 8:30. You can watch it live here.

