Thomasville lineman values family and Alabama Power

Josh Weaver is a quiet, humble man. The 11-year Alabama Power veteran is part of the line crew that serves Thomasville in southwest Alabama. But Weaver makes his home an hour away in McIntosh, a town of about 300 where he grew up and intends to remain and raise his family.

“I love my work at Alabama Power,” Weaver said. “I’ve wanted to do this kind of work for a long time.

I had always heard that Alabama Power was a good place to work and when I learned that there was an opening for a lineman, I applied right away,” he said.

Some of the things Weaver likes best about being a lineman include working with his hands, the challenging nature of the work and the problem-solving that often accompanies making repairs and getting the lights on. He also likes the crew with whom he spends his days (and sometimes nights and weekends). He describes them as friends – trustworthy and family oriented, like he is. He also appreciates the emphasis on safety, stressing that he has worked other places where safety wasn’t a priority.

“It’s not just about getting the work done quickly. It’s about getting it done safely, and I appreciate that,” he said. “The training we receive is so thorough that working safely is like an instinct.”

Alabama Power lineman Josh Weaver puts his heart into his family, job from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Weaver said the work can be challenging. The hardest part is often the weather, he said. Working in the south Alabama heat can be difficult. Being away from his family is also tough. His children don’t always understand why his work takes him away. His longest storm assignment was in 2012 when he joined other Alabama Power linemen to help restore power in New Jersey following Hurricane Sandy. That assignment took him away from home for 19 days.

Family is very important to Weaver. When he isn’t working, you can find him spending time with his children. He likes helping his 12-year-old-daughter with arts and crafts projects and he enjoys coaching his 8-year-old son in baseball, football and basketball. And he enjoys spending time with his wife, Stephanie.

In 2011 the Weaver family received some devastating news. After being ill for some time, Stephanie Weaver learned, at 27 years old, that she suffered from coronary artery anomalies, a congenital condition that affects less than 1 percent of the population. She was diagnosed one day and had open heart surgery the next. It was a scary and uncertain time, but the Weaver family remained strong in their faith and Stephanie pulled through. Although she still experiences some heart issues, she is much stronger and healthier today. And she credits her husband in helping her recover.

“He stuck by me through some very hard times, working long hours, helping at home and helping take care of me and he never complained. He’s my hero.”

Weaver said it feels good to know his wife considers him a hero, but he doesn’t see himself that way. At home and on the job, he just tries to do what needs to be done.

And when he thinks about the future, he’s grateful to have his children and a healthy wife, as well as his job at Alabama Power.

“I love it at Alabama Power and I want stay here and do this work for a long time,” Weaver said. “It feels like home here.”