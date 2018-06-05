Alabama Legacy Moment: Penny Savings Bank

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

Alabama Legacy Moment: Penny Savings Bank
Alabama's first black-owned bank, Penny Savings Bank, was based in Birmingham and opened branches in Montgomery, Selma and Anniston. (APT)

Alabama Public Television is producing a series of videos titled “Alabama Legacy Moments” that offer a quick history of the people, places and stories that have defined Alabama. Done in conjunction with the ongoing bicentennial celebration of the state that concludes in 2019, the short pieces should inspire you to learn more about the rich history of Alabama.

This “Legacy Moment” is the Penny Savings Bank, Alabama’s first black-owned and -operated financial institution.

Alabama Legacy Moment: Penny Savings Bank from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

weather-center

James Spann: Rain stays away from most of Alabama through Friday

Prev Story

Related Stories