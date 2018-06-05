Birmingham Sloss Fest profile: Heath Green and the Makeshifters

Performer: Heath Green and the Makeshifters

Sloss Fest: Sunday

Type of Music: Rock/Blues

About: Bar bands sound rough around the edges because they often don’t yet know what they are doing. Heath Green and the Makeshifters generate tight blues rock that’s informed by years of figuring out exactly what they’re doing, and turning “rough” into a feature instead of a bug.

Green is a veteran of several central Alabama bands, including Mudpie and the Back Row Baptists. He’s joined by Jason Lucia (13 Ghosts, Dead String Brothers) and Jody Nelson and Greg Slamen from Through the Sparks, and together they distill a new Southern blend of blues-infused rock. Their self-titled debut drags you through the smoke of old music clubs, where tracks like “Out to the City” combine the blues of Memphis, the boogie of Nashville and the red clay of Alabama.

Heath Green and the Makeshifters released their first album last year. (contributed) Heath Green and the Makeshifters released their first album last year. (contributed)

Discography:

“Heath Green and the Makeshifters” (CD) – 2017.

You might have heard:

“Out to the City.”

“Secret Sisters.”

“Took Off My Head.”

For fans of: Joe Cocker, Jeff Healey, Leon Russell, The Black Crowes.

Social: Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Spotify.

Sloss Music and Arts Festival takes place at the historic Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham July 14-15 and features more than 40 performers on four stages. Buy tickets here.