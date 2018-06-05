On this day in Alabama history: Gov. William Brandon was born

June 5, 1868

William W. Brandon, who served a single, mostly uneventful, term as Alabama governor in the 1920s, was born in Talladega. Brandon ran unsuccessfully for governor in 1918, after serving in the Legislature and as state auditor, but won in a landslide four years later. Although his term as governor did not include any major initiatives, he did help improve the state’s roads as the automobile was gaining popularity. He also created the Alabama State Docks Commission, which eventually enabled Mobile to become a major port. After his governorship, Brandon remained active in politics and was a key supporter of Franklin Roosevelt in his 1932 presidential bid. Brandon died in 1934.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.

William W. Brandon’s military career began in 1886, when he joined the Warrior Guards of the Alabama National Guard. Brandon led the unit in the Spanish-American War and in 1899 was appointed adjutant general of the state’s military forces, a title he held until he was elected state auditor in 1907. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of Alabama Department of Archives and History) William W. Brandon lost his first bid for the governorship in 1918 to Thomas Kilby, but he was successful in his run against Bibb Graves in 1922. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of Alabama Department of Archives and History) Portrait of William Brandon, c. 1905-1945. (Photograph by Harris & Ewing, Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division)

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.