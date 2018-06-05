On this day in Alabama history: Gov. William Brandon was born

June 5, 1868
William W. Brandon, who served a single, mostly uneventful, term as Alabama governor in the 1920s, was born in Talladega. Brandon ran unsuccessfully for governor in 1918, after serving in the Legislature and as state auditor, but won in a landslide four years later. Although his term as governor did not include any major initiatives, he did help improve the state’s roads as the automobile was gaining popularity. He also created the Alabama State Docks Commission, which eventually enabled Mobile to become a major port. After his governorship, Brandon remained active in politics and was a key supporter of Franklin Roosevelt in his 1932 presidential bid. Brandon died in 1934.
