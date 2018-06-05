James Spann: North, central Alabama dry through Friday

James Spann has the Alabama forecast heading into midweek from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

REFRESHING MORNING: Vic Bell, our Skywatcher at Black Creek, just northeast of Gadsden in Etowah County, reports a refreshing 53 degrees just before daybreak this morning. We are seeing temperatures also in the 50s in places like Fort Payne and Cullman. With a dry air mass in place, we rise into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon.

We will see a layer of high cirrus clouds overhead today, but they should be thin and we will see a good supply of filtered sunshine. Moist air remains over far south Alabama, and scattered storms are possible across the southern quarter of the state today (mainly south of U.S. 84). We note some big storms just off the Alabama Gulf Coast this morning.

TOMORROW THROUGH FRIDAY: Not much change. A dry air mass means shower-free weather for the northern half of the state with highs in the 89- to 92-degree range; any scattered storms should be confined to far south Alabama. Expect mostly sunny days and fair nights.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Moist air begins to creep northward; we will introduce the chance of random, widely scattered afternoon and evening showers or storms Saturday. Otherwise the day will be partly sunny with a high around 90. Moisture will be a little deeper Sunday, and scattered showers and storms could be a little more numerous. Still, we will have a decent amount of sun with a high in the upper 80s.

NEXT WEEK: Looks like a fairly typical June week with muggy days and the chance of scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs between 87 and 90 on most days.

TROPICS: Tropical storm formation is not expected across the Atlantic basin through early next week. However, in the eastern Pacific, A broad and elongated area of low pressure several hundred miles south of the southern coast of Mexico continues to produce a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are conducive for the development of this system, and a tropical depression is likely to form within the next couple of days while it moves slowly westward to west-northwestward.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute netcast any time on the web, or on iTunes. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on all of the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.