Birmingham Sloss Fest profile: The Spencer Lee Band

Performer: The Spencer Lee Band

Sloss Fest: Sunday, July 15

Type of Music: Pop, Funk, Contemporary R&B

About: Spencer Lee was born and raised in the small town of Fort Scott, Kansas, where grew up in a musical family and competed in local talent shows. After high school, Lee, now 25, moved to Los Angeles and found songwriting gigs drawing on inspiration from the likes of Justin Timberlake, John Mayer, Michael Jackson and Elvis Presley. He got his big break in 2018 when his band’s “The Wolf” was included in the soundtrack of the major motion picture “Fifty Shades Freed.” The band also released the single “Kissing Tree” around the same time.

You might have heard: “Kissing Tree” or “The Wolf”

For fans of: John Mayer, Justin Timberlake or Michael Jackson

