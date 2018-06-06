On this day in Alabama history: USS Tuscaloosa fought in Normandy

June 6, 1944
The USS Tuscaloosa, named for the city in Alabama, participated in the D-Day invasion of Normandy, France, a turning point in the Allied effort to defeat Germany in World War II. Built by the New York Shipbuilding Company beginning in 1931, the Tuscaloosa was the only ship in the seven-member New Orleans class to get through the war without suffering serious damage. The ship and its crew were awarded seven battle stars for their service. Following the war, the Tuscaloosa was decommissioned by the Navy but remained in the Atlantic Reserve Fleet until 1959. Its former mast and one of its five-inch guns are now part of the Tuscaloosa Veterans Memorial Park.
