Edison Electric Institute honors Alabama Power for aid

Alabama Power was at work restoring electricity from fierce windstorms on opposite ends of the continent last year, and those efforts won the company two Emergency Assistance Awards from the Edison Electric Institute (EEI).

The awards come in the wake of winning the same award last year for helping sister company Georgia Power restore electricity twice in 2016 – from back-to-back hurricanes Hermine and Matthew.

“The work of Alabama Power’s crews to restore power to customers impacted by the October wind storm in Massachusetts is a terrific example of mutual assistance in action and our industry’s commitment to serving our customers,” said EEI President Tom Kuhn.

Linemen work to restore power in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria. The Edison Electric Institute recognized Alabama Power for its work. (file) Line crews work to restore power in Puerto Rico. (file) Trucks from Alabama Power and other Southern Company utilities wait to be unloaded at the dock in Puerto Rico. The Edison Electric Institute honored Alabama Power for its work. (file) Alabama Power trucks assembled in a parking lot during the trip to restore power in Lowell, Massachusetts last fall. (file) Trucks from Alabama Power and other Southern Company utilities on their power restoration mission in Puerto Rico. (file) Line workers who helped restore power in Puerto Rico are honored at an Atlanta Braves-San Diego Padres game. (contributed) Alabama Power linemen helped restore power to parts of Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria. (file)

Emergency Assistance Awards are given to EEI member companies to recognize their response helping other companies in power restoration efforts after service has been disrupted by severe weather or other natural events.

This year’s winnings for Alabama Power included a traditional Emergency Assistance Award for helping restore electricity to 330,000 customers in Lowell, Massachusetts. The outages came in the aftermath of hurricane-force winds blowing through on Halloween 2017. More than 220 Alabama Power line crew workers made the 2,600-mile round trip to help.

The second was a special Emergency Assistance Award for Puerto Rico. Alabama Power personnel joined a force of some 3,000 utility industry line workers and support groups from 60 investor-owned electric companies and public power utilities. The U.S. territorial island was wiped out last September by Hurricane Maria, leaving all 3 million residents without power.

The awards will be presented at this week’s EEI convention in San Diego. Lineworkers and personnel who helped in Puerto Rico were honored in a pre-game ceremony in San Diego June 4 when the Padres played the Braves.

“The power restoration effort in Puerto Rico was a massive and unprecedented mission, and electric companies from across the country, including Alabama Power, responded to the call for help,” said Kuhn.

EEI represents all U.S. investor-owned electric companies, providing electricity for 220 million Americans in 50 states and Washington, D.C.