James Spann: Dry air stays in place over Alabama until the weekend

ANOTHER REFRESHING MORNING: Check out these temperatures just before daybreak:

Black Creek — 53

Russellville — 54

Fort Payne — 55

Valley Head — 55

Cullman — 56

Gadsden — 57

Haleyville — 58

We will warm quickly today with sunshine in full supply; we project a high in the 87- to 90-degree range this afternoon. But humidity levels will stay low.

AIR QUALITY ALERT: There is a “code orange” air quality alert for Jefferson and Shelby counties today because of ground-level ozone.

TOMORROW/FRIDAY: Not much change as a dry air mass stays in place over north and central Alabama. Expect sunny days and clear nights. There may be a few widely scattered storms near the Gulf Coast, but even there will be a good supply of sunshine. Heat levels creep up, with afternoon highs rising into the low 90s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Moisture levels will rise, and for Saturday we are forecasting a partly sunny day with a few random, scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers or thunderstorms. The high Saturday will be close to 90 degrees. Moisture will be a bit deeper Sunday, so scattered showers and storms will be a bit more numerous; otherwise, we forecast a mix of sun and clouds with a high between 85 and 89.

The chance of any one spot getting wet is in the 30 percent range Saturday and 40 percent Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Pretty routine June weather is the story with a moist air mass in place — partly sunny days with the continued chance of random, scattered showers and thunderstorms, most likely during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s on most days.

TROPICS: The Atlantic basin remains very quiet, and tropical storm formation is not expected. But, over in the eastern Pacific, we have the first tropical storm of the season. Tropical Storm Aletta is off the west coast of Mexico and is expected to become a hurricane tomorrow night. But it is moving out to sea and will stay far from land.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

