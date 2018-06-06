James Spann: Alabama heat, humidity levels rise by the weekend

SEVERE CLEAR: Nothing but sunshine for most of Alabama this afternoon; temperatures are in the 87- to 90-degree range for most communities. Tonight will be fair and pleasant, with a low in the 60s early Thursday.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Dry air stays in place, and north and central Alabama will stay dry tomorrow and Friday with sunny days; heat levels will creep up, with highs in the low 90s. A few scattered storms could pop up across far south Alabama, but even there many places will be dry.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Moisture levels will rise, and we will bring in the chance of a few widely scattered showers and storms Saturday afternoon. The chance of any one spot getting wet is about 1 in 4, and the high will be close to 90 degrees. Moisture will be a bit deeper Sunday, and scattered showers and storms a little more numerous. Otherwise, with a mix of sun and clouds the high Sunday will be between 87 and 90. Odds of one spot getting wet Sunday are about 1 in 3.

NEXT WEEK: The week looks pretty routine, with partly sunny days and the daily opportunity of scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s. The American global model (the GFS) pushes a tropical system into the Alabama Gulf Coast Thursday night, but the reliable European model has nothing to do with it, and shows nothing. The GFS is well known for developing bogus tropical systems in the 10- to 15-day range; we will ignore it for now.

EASTERN PACIFIC: Tropical Storm Aletta has formed off the western coast of Mexico; it is expected to become a hurricane tonight, but it is moving westward out to sea and is no threat to land.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute netcast any time on the web, or on iTunes. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on all of the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.