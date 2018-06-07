Birmingham Sloss Fest profile: Captain Kudzu

Performer: Captain Kudzu

Type of music: Eclectic, ethereal loop-based beats; shoegaze to garage rock

About: Captain Kudzu is the working title for the music of singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jackson Gaffords. Originally from Opelika, he now is based in Birmingham. He performs both solo loop shows or as part of a three-person band with bassist Timothy Collier and drummer Abby Anderson. Captain Kudzu’s music ranges from addictive shoegaze and ambient sounds to fuzzy garage rock. He dropped his first EP, “Shady Glenn,” in 2016 and is working on two more EPs and an LP, “Arboretum,” which is expected later this year.

Captain Kudzu has released one EP and is preparing two more, as well as his first full-length album, for release this year. (contributed) Captain Kudzu has released one EP and is preparing two more, as well as his first full-length album, for release this year. (contributed) Captain Kudzu has released one EP and is preparing two more, as well as his first full-length album, for release this year. (contributed) Captain Kudzu has released one EP and is preparing two more, as well as his first full-length album, for release this year. (contributed)

Discography: “Shady Glenn” EP (2016)

You might have heard: “Movies,” “Cruel // Months,” “Porch.”

Social media: Facebook.

Playing at SlossFest: Captain Kudzu will be performing on the Seasick Stage Saturday, July 14, at 2:15 p.m.

Sloss Music and Arts Festival takes place at the historic Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham July 14-15 and features 44 performers on four stages. Tickets can be purchased here.