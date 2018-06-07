James Spann: Hot afternoons for Alabama, with slowly rising humidity

James Spann has the Alabama forecast heading into the weekend from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

HEAT, HUMIDITY VALUES SLOWLY RISING: We are projecting a high in the 91- to 94-degree range for most north and central Alabama communities today and tomorrow, with higher humidity levels as well. The summer feel is coming back. The sky will be mostly sunny today and tomorrow, and while the chance of an afternoon shower is not zero, any showers and storms should be few and far between, and mainly over far east and south Alabama.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly sunny and hot; we will mention a chance of widely scattered, random, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Saturday’s high will be at or just over 90 degrees for most places. Then, on Sunday, moisture will be deeper and scattered showers and storms should become a little more numerous.

The chance of any one spot getting wet is roughly 25 percent Saturday and 40 percent Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Moist, unstable air will cover Alabama, and the week should feature some fairly routine weather with partly sunny days and the daily round of scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Afternoon highs through the week should be in the 88- to 92-degree range.

TROPICAL ISSUES? The American global model, the Global Forecast System, continues to show a tropical system moving toward Mobile Bay Thursday night of next week. But the reliable European model (the ECMWF) shows nothing, and we will continue to side with that solution for now.

We note the Canadian global model (the GEM) does show some kind of tropical system near the Gulf Coast on Saturday, June 16. We will keep an eye on things in coming days and we will see better clarity.

THE TROPICS NOW: The Atlantic basin is quiet; over in the Eastern Pacific Aletta is expected to become a hurricane today well off the west coast of Mexico, but it is moving westward across open water and is no threat to land.

