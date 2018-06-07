James Spann: Alabama humidity levels slowly rising

HOT, DRY AFTERNOON: With a mostly sunny sky, temperatures are mostly in the 91- to 94-degree range across Alabama this afternoon. Nothing is showing up on radar, but we do have a shallow field of cumulus clouds.

Tonight will be mostly fair with a low in the 60s early tomorrow. Then, during the day tomorrow, the sky will remain mostly sunny with a high in the low to mid 90s. We can’t totally rule out an afternoon shower somewhere, but if any form they should be few and far between.

AIR QUALITY ALERT: A “code orange” air quality alert has been issued for Jefferson and Shelby counties tomorrow because of the potential of ground-level ozone. This mostly affects those with respiratory issues.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: As moisture levels rise, we will introduce the risk of a few widely scattered showers or storms Saturday afternoon. Still, much of the day will be dry, and we will see a high around 90 with a partly sunny sky. Moisture levels will be deeper Sunday, and scattered showers and storms should be more numerous. Sunday’s high will be in the 86- to 90-degree range.

The chance of any one spot getting wet is around 20 percent Saturday and close to 40 percent Sunday. Most of the showers and thunderstorms that form will come from about 2 until 10 p.m.

NEXT WEEK: A moist air mass will cover Alabama. We expect a mix of sun and clouds each day with random, scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be mostly between 87 and 91.

The American global model (the GFS) continues to show a tropical system moving up into the Florida Panhandle Thursday, but it is the GFS against the world. The European and Canadian global models show nothing. We will keep an eye on model trends, but for now we will discount the GFS as an outlier.

CURRENT TROPICAL ACTION: The Atlantic basin remains quiet, but Aletta has reached hurricane status in the eastern Pacific, well off the west coast of Mexico. It is moving west/northwest, and is no threat to land.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute netcast any time on the web, or on iTunes. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on all of the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.