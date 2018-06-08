Birmingham Sloss Fest profile: St. Paul & The Broken Bones

Performer: St. Paul & The Broken Bones

Type of music: Soulful notes blended with rock and gospel

About: They call Birmingham home. Sunday, July 15, St. Paul & The Broken Bones will perform before a packed home audience at SlossFest. On their second album, “Sea of Noise,” the theme of evolvement runs richly through each chord and musical instrument. “It felt like it happened organically,” said lead singer Paul Janeway of the band’s development. “With the last record, it was like doing things with your hair on fire – going in, recording it live.” The collection of new songs is the group’s first release on RECORDS, a joint venture of SONGS Publishing and veteran label executive Barry Weiss. It was produced by Paul Butler and recorded at Nashville’s Sound Emporium. “Sea of Noise” is a successor to the Broken Bones’ 2013 debut album “Half the City,” which introduced the group’s clever blend of ‘60s soul – filled with influences like Sly Stone, David Bowie and Prince.

Discography: “Half the City” (2013), “Sea of Noise EP” (2016)

You might have heard: “I’ve Been Loving You,” “Call Me,” “All I Ever Wonder”

Social Media: Facebook

Playing at SlossFest: St. Paul & The Broken Bones will be performing at Sloss Fest Sunday, July 15, at 7:45 p.m.

Sloss Music and Arts Festival takes place at the historic Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham July 14-15 and features 44 performers on four stages. Tickets can be purchased here.