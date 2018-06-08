On this day in Alabama history: Satchel Paige died

June 8, 1982

Leroy “Satchel” Paige, who starred in the Negro Leagues and, late in his career, in major league baseball, died in Kansas City. A native of Mobile, there is uncertainty about his date of birth, but he was believed to be 76 at the time of his death. One of the greatest Negro League players, he first appeared in the majors in 1948 with the Cleveland Indians, becoming the first black pitcher in the American League and the first to pitch in a World Series. He remained in the majors until 1953, then continued to barnstorm and also play for minor league teams. In 1965, he briefly returned to the majors, becoming at 59 the oldest player to pitch in the big leagues. He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1971, the first Negro Leaguer in Cooperstown.

Cleveland Indians pitcher Leroy “Satchel” Paige, 1949. (Bowman Gum, Wikipedia) Baseball pitcher and Mobile native Leroy “Satchel” Paige (ca. 1906-1982) was one of the greatest pitchers in baseball. He played for several years for the Birmingham Black Barons and for semi-pro teams in Mobile before entering the major leagues at the age of 42. He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1971. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, Birmingham Public Library Archives, courtesy of Faye Davis) Leroy “Satchel” Paige. (USA Today, Wikipedia) Leroy “Satchel” Paige first pitched against major-league hitters in 1930 when his Birmingham Black Barons played the Babe Ruth All-Stars. He began playing in the major leagues in 1948. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, The Doy Leale McCall Rare Book and Manuscript Library) Leroy “Satchel” Paige. (Brownsc, Wikipedia)

