James Spann: Hot day for Alabama, with only isolated showers

HEAT, HUMIDITY LEVELS CONTINUE TO SLOWLY RISE: We project a high in the 91- to 95-degree range for most north and central Alabama communities this afternoon, much like yesterday. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny, and while a few showers could form this afternoon, they will be few and far between. The chance of any one spot getting wet today is only 1 in 10.

AIR QUALITY ALERT: A “code orange” air quality alert has been issued for Jefferson and Shelby counties today because of the potential of ground-level ozone. This mostly affects those with respiratory issues.

HEAT PARADE: Highs across the state yesterday included 96 at Coker, 95 at Tuscaloosa and Huntsville, 94 at Moody, 92 at Birmingham and 91 at Anniston.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Tomorrow will feature a good supply of sunshine during the morning, then a few widely scattered afternoon showers or storms; the high will be in the low 90s. Moisture levels will be a bit high Sunday, and scattered showers and storms should be more numerous. Otherwise, we will have a mix of sun and clouds Sunday with a high between 87 and 90.

The chance of any one spot getting wet is around 25 percent tomorrow afternoon and near 40 percent Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: It looks like we will experience fairly routine June weather. A moist, unstable air mass will cover Alabama, meaning mixed sun and clouds each day with random, scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Afternoon highs will be generally in the upper 80s.

The Global Forecast System continues to show some potential for a tropical low over the Gulf late in the week; the 00Z run takes a weak tropical system toward the Louisiana coast Friday. But the European global model (the ECMWF) continues to show absolutely nothing in terms of tropical mischief. We will continue to discount the GFS solution for now.

TROPICAL WEATHER TODAY: While the Atlantic basin is quiet, over in the eastern Pacific Aletta has the potential to become a category four hurricane well off the coast of Mexico. It is moving westward, and stays far from land.

