Peach Park’s fried peach pies make the list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die

Since it opened in 1984 as a small produce and ice cream stand off Interstate 65 in Clanton, Peach Park has grown into a well-known destination for Alabamians and a favorite stop for many travelers.

The reasons are many: fresh produce, a tempting selection of ice cream and baked goods, a gift shop, indoor and outdoor seating, an extensive array of pickled items and jellies, and landscaped grounds for children and adults to explore, including swings, benches, a barn and the popular lighthouse fountain.

But if Peach Park is best known for one thing, it’s the fried pies made on the spot from fresh Chilton County peaches. They’re so good the Alabama Tourism Department named them to its list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die.

Peach Park’s fried peach pies are among 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.