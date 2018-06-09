Birmingham Sloss Fest profile: Dead Fingers

Performer: Dead Fingers

SlossFest: Saturday, July 14, from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the Seasick Stage

Type of music: Folk pop, singer-songwriter

About: Dead Fingers is the latest project of Taylor Hollingsworth and Kate Taylor Hollingsworth, a husband-and-wife singer-songwriter duo based in Birmingham. Fans of Birmingham’s music scene will doubtless recognize this pair from their previous works. Taylor has a lengthy solo discography and is also a member of Conor Oberst and the Mystic Valley Band. Kate has performed alongside her sister, Maria Taylor, as a solo artist and member of Azure Ray.

Kate Taylor Hollingsworth and Taylor Hollingsworth, aka Dead Fingers, will bring their intelligent, melodic songs to the Seasick Stage at Sloss Fest. (contributed)

Dead Fingers have released two full-length albums and toured across the U.S. and Europe. The pair recorded their debut album (“Dead Fingers”) with Bruce Watson (RL Burnside, Junior Kimbrough, AA Bondy). That album was released on Big Legal Mess/ Fat Possum Records in 2012. Dead Fingers released their sophomore album, “Big Black Dog,” in 2014. Their song “Whistling Son” was included on the recent “Friends & Family Volume One” release from Flower Moon Records.

Fans of Kate and Taylor’s other projects will enjoy Dead Fingers’ fresh, upbeat sound and quirky, poetic lyrics. Their music will appeal to fans of other singer-songwriter duos like the Civil Wars and She & Him.

Discography: “Dead Fingers” (2012), “Big Black Dog” (2014).

You may have heard: “Closet Full of Bones,” “Another Planet,” “Ring Around Saturn,” “Hold On To.”

For fans of: Taylor Hollingsworth, She & Him, Civil Wars

Sloss Music and Arts Festival takes place at the historic Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham July 14-15 and features 44 performers on four stages. Tickets can be purchased here.