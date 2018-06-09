Recipe: 5-Ingredient Beef Enchiladas

I’m not particularly athletic. OK, that’s an understatement. I’m not even remotely athletic. I’m the least athletic person I know. I joke that if you ever see me running, you’d better start running, too, because something is after me.

As a kid, I played baseball. And hated every minute of it. We were league champions, no thanks to me. The season couldn’t end soon enough. It’s just not in my genes. As my mother would say, “He’s just not built for sports.” LOL!

Fast forward a few years and the man upstairs thought it’d be funny to gift me with an athletically inclined kid. And when I say athletically inclined, I mean he’s actually pretty dang good. I mean, his first word was “ball.” Baseball, basketball, football, the kid just loves sports. But soccer is his passion.

And with practice several times a week and a smattering of games in between, we’re on the run a lot. He plays fall and spring league and there have been mentions of playing all-stars this year. It keeps us very busy. But we love that he loves it.

But 6:30 p.m. practices can put quite a cramp in our evening schedule when you consider we’ve got to tackle homework and everything else – especially when it comes to supper.

We rely on quick and easy meals just like these 5-Ingredient Enchiladas to make quick work of getting a home-cooked meal on the table.

Yep, I said only five ingredients. And I’m totally serious about that.

But don’t think that few ingredients mean a lack of flavor. These babies are deee-lish!

Putting a home-cooked meal on the table (even on a busy weeknight) doesn’t have to be difficult, time-consuming or expensive, and these enchiladas are the perfect example. They’re easy and packed with flavor!

5-Ingredient Beef Enchiladas

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 35 minutes

Total time: 55 minutes

Serves 8

Ingredients

1 pound lean ground beef

1 cup chunky salsa

1 10-ounce can red enchilada sauce

8 8-inch flour tortillas (corn will work as well)

1 8-ounce package Borden® Cheese Thick Cut Shredded Four Cheese Mexican (about 2 cups)

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and lightly spray a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.

In a large skillet, brown the ground beef over medium-high heat.

Drain the excess fat away and return the meat to the skillet and to medium-low heat. Stir in the salsa and cook until heated through. Remove from the heat.

Pour about 1/2 of the enchilada sauce in the bottom of the prepared baking dish.

Warm the tortillas according to the package directions.

Add about 1/4 cup of the meat mixture down the center of each tortilla and top with about 1 heaping tablespoon of cheese.

Tightly roll each tortilla up and place in the dish, seam side down.

Pour the remaining enchilada sauce over them and sprinkle the remaining cheese over.

Tightly wrap the dish with aluminum foil and bake for 30 to 35 minutes.

This recipe originally appeared on SouthernBite.com. For more great recipes, visit the website or check out The Southern Bite Cookbook.