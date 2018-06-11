Birmingham Sloss Fest profile: Arlie

Performer: Arlie

Sloss Fest: Saturday, July 14 at 1 p.m. on the Blast Stage

Type of Music: Alternative pop, Indie rock

About: Despite the band’s roots coming from members’ time at Vanderbilt University, Arlie isn’t the sound you expect from Nashville. The quartet’s indie and groovy rock sound landed them gigs at some of the country’s largest musical festivals like Bonnaroo and SXSW. Arlie is made up of lead singer and guitarist Nate Bank, Carson Lystad (guitar), Jason Antwi (bass) and Adam Lochemes (drums). The band has released two singles “Didya Think” and “Big Fat Mouth,” which have racked up millions of streams on Spotify and generated a large online fan base.

You might have heard: “Didya Think” or “Big Fat Mouth”

For fans of: Foster the People or The Chainsmokers

