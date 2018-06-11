James Spann: Mix of sun, storms to continue in Alabama

RADAR CHECK: Again today we have a number of showers and storms in progress, moving slowly to the east. Under them, we have heavy rain, gusty winds and lots of lightning. But, for many, it is a partly sunny afternoon with no rain at all. So it goes with random, scattered storms on a June afternoon in Alabama.

Showers and storms will slowly fade late tonight.

TOMORROW THROUGH THURSDAY: No change in the pattern — a mix of sun and clouds each day, warm and humid, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. And each day we will deal with scattered showers and thunderstorms, most active from 1 until 11 p.m. The chance of any one spot getting wet each day is in the 40 percent range.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: The latest run of the Global Forecast System model shows an upper high trying to strengthen across the Deep South, meaning showers and storms becoming fewer in number, with more sun and hotter afternoons. The idea has some support from the European global model, so we will trend the forecast in that direction — highs on these three days creeping up into the 89- to 92-degree range, with afternoon showers and storms still possible, but more widely spaced.

NEXT WEEK: We will throw out the usual June forecast for now — partly sunny, hot, humid days with scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms, and highs at or just over 90 on most days.

TROPICS: The National Hurricane Center has identified an area in the far southwest Caribbean to watch, just off the coast of South America. It will move northwest in coming days, winding up in the Bay of Campeche (the southwest Gulf of Mexico) late this week. Odds are high this won’t become a tropical storm, but a good slug of deep tropical moisture should move up into Texas in six to 10 days, hopefully bringing some beneficial rain to them.

Over in the eastern Pacific, Hurricane Bud is packing sustained winds of 120 mph, and could reach major hurricane strength tonight. It weakens later this week as it gains latitude and moves over cooler water. The system should bring lots of rain to the southern tip of Baja California late this week.

