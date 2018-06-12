Alabama Legacy Moment: Gip’s Place

Alabama Public Television is producing a series of videos titled “Alabama Legacy Moments” that offer a quick history of the people, places and stories that have defined Alabama.

Done in conjunction with the ongoing bicentennial celebration of the state that concludes in 2019, the short pieces should inspire you to learn more about the rich history of Alabama.

This “Legacy Moment” is Gip’s Place, a “juke joint” going strong in Bessemer for more than 60 years.



Gip’s Place has provided melodies for more than 60 years in Bessemer from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.