James Spann: Moist, unstable air covers Alabama

James Spann sees typical June weather settling into Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

NEW DAY, OLD FORECAST: More classic June weather is ahead for Alabama for the rest of the week. Moist, unstable air covers the state, and on a daily basis we will forecast a mix of sun and clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, most active during the afternoon and evening hours, generally between 1 and 11 p.m. The chance of any one spot getting wet daily will remain in the 30 to 40 percent category, and where storms form they will be strong, with gusty winds, heavy rain and lots of lightning. The storms will be very random, and there’s no way of knowing in the morning exactly when and where they form later in the day. Highs will remain mostly in the 85- to 90-degree range.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: There just isn’t enough evidence to think the weather changes much, so we will go with a persistence forecast — partly sunny, warm, humid days with scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. The odds of any one spot seeing a shower or storm will be around 30 percent, and the high Saturday and Sunday will be in the 87- to 90-degree range, standard summer weather for the Deep South.

NEXT WEEK: You guessed it; not much change — moist air, with a few scattered storms around on a daily basis. Otherwise it will be partly sunny, hot and muggy, with highs not far from 90 degrees.

TROPICS: A broad disturbance in the western Caribbean will move toward the Bay of Campeche and the southwest Gulf of Mexico in coming days. Development, if any, will be slow. The main impact will be to spread deep tropical moisture up into Texas in five to seven days. This could bring some beneficial rain to parts of the Lone Star State; there will be no impact to Alabama or the central Gulf Coast.

Over in the eastern Pacific, Hurricane Bud is packing sustained winds of 130 mph off the west coast of Mexico; it will begin to weaken later today and tonight, and it should be over the southern tip of Baja California near Cabo San Lucas late this week, where the main impact will be rain. Some of the moisture from Bud could move up into the southwest U.S. in five to six days.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute netcast any time on the web, or on iTunes. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on all of the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.