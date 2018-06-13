Alabama State Parks bring home top honors from TripAdvisor

Have you visited an Alabama State Park recently? Several have received rave reviews and tops honors from TripAdvisor.

In the 22-park system, seven parks earned nine Hall of Fame honors and 12 parks earned Certificates of Excellence from the world’s largest travel website. Overall, the parks received 16 Certificates of Excellence for 2018.

A park, attraction or business must have received a Certificate of Excellence for five straight years to earn Hall of Fame recognition. The certificates are awarded based on users’ reviews and opinions on TripAdvisor.com and are announced annually in May.

The Hall of Fame winning parks are:

“The most rewarding facet of this recognition is that it comes from visitors’ opinions and rankings,” said Greg Lein, Alabama State Parks director.

“For seven parks to receive Certificates of Excellence for five straight years is remarkable. We are so proud of our staff and volunteers for the hard work they do that is reflected by the high regard our visitors hold in the parks.”

The Hall of Fame recognition for the Alabama State Parks system totaled nine as Gulf State Park in Gulf Shores was recognized in three areas: Beaches/State Parks/Nature & Parks/Outdoor Activities; State Parks/Piers & Boardwalks, Nature & Parks, Sights and Landmarks, Outdoor Activities; and the Gulf State Park Campground for Specialty Lodging.

The other Hall of Fame designees are Cathedral Caverns State Park in Woodville (Caverns & Caves/Nature & Parks); Chewacla State Park in Auburn (State Parks/Nature & Parks); DeSoto State Park in Fort Payne (State Parks/Nature & Parks); Joe Wheeler State Park in Rogersville (State Parks/Nature & Parks); Monte Sano State Park in Huntsville (State Parks/Nature & Parks); and Oak Mountain State Park in Pelham (State Parks/Nature & Parks/Biking Trails/Outdoor Activities).

Five parks or attractions were back-to-back winners with Certificates of Excellence for 2017 and 2018: Cheaha State Park in Delta; DeSoto Falls; Hugh S. Branyon Backcountry Trail at Gulf State Park in Gulf Shores; Lake Guntersville State Park; and Wind Creek State Park in Alexander City.

Two parks were awarded Certificates of Excellence for the first time: Meaher State Park in Spanish Fort and Rickwood Caverns State Park in Warrior.