Birmingham Sloss Fest profile: Super Doppler

Performer: Super Doppler

Sloss Fest: Sunday, July 15, from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Blast Stage

Type of Music: Rock

About: Keeping rock n’ roll alive. That’s the mission of Super Doppler.

The band, founded in 2008 as Major and the Monbacks, is bridging “melodic psychedelic pop with country-funk grooves, twangy dueling guitars and a proclivity for layered vocal harmonies and horn-drenched arrangements.” It’s what they call their own genre-defying retro style.

Everyone in the band was born and raised in Norfolk, Virginia, and began their journey together in high school, playing any bar or basement they could find. Hundreds of shows and thousands of miles later, they raised enough money to record their first album, a self-titled work released in 2015.

Two years later, the band was on track to release their second album when, in June 2017, the band announced it was changing its name to Super Doppler and would release the album independently from the Yep Roc music label.

The band includes two sets of brothers: Michael and Bryan Adkins and fraternal twins Neal and Cole Friedman, as well as long-time friends Harry Slater and Tyler West.

Discography:

“Moonlight Anthems” (2017)

“Major and the Monbacks” (2015)

You might have heard:

We Are Doing Fine

Over and Over

I Can Breathe

Moonlight Anthems

For fans of: ELO, Blood, Sweat & Tears

