James Spann: Muggy June days for Alabama, with scattered storms

RADAR CHECK: A slowly decaying batch of rain and storms is creeping into west Alabama early this morning; rain is falling over parts of Marion and Lamar counties at daybreak. Showers are also over the northeast corner of the state, mainly east of Huntsville.

A moist, unstable air mass will remain over the state through tomorrow, meaning the weather won’t change much. We’ll have some sun at times, and the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. While most of the showers will come during the afternoon and evening, a late-night or morning shower can’t be ruled out. Heavier storms will produce gusty winds, heavy rain and lots of lightning. Afternoon highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Global models continue to suggest the air will be slightly drier and a little more stable, so afternoon showers and storms should be fewer in number. The chance of any one spot getting wet on these three days will be in the 25 percent category. Otherwise, expect partly sunny, hot, humid days with afternoon highs at or just over 90 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: Classic June weather will continue — mixed sun and clouds daily with the risk of scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and storms. Storms on summer afternoons are random, and there’s no way of knowing far in advance exactly when and where they will pop up. Highs next week will be in the 88- to 92-degree range.

TROPICS: A disturbance in the western Caribbean will move into the southwest Gulf of Mexico late in the week; for now development looks unlikely, but it will push deep tropical moisture into Texas, which hopefully will bring that state some beneficial rain. No impact on Alabama or the Central Gulf Coast, and the rest of the Atlantic basin is quiet.

Over in the eastern Pacific, Bud will weaken to a tropical storm today over cooler water off the west coast of Mexico. It will bring rain to Cabo San Lucas and the southern tip of Baja California, and some of the moisture from the system could work up into parts of the Southwest U.S. this weekend.

