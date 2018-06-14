Birmingham Sloss Fest profile: The Brummies

Performers: John Davidson, Jacob Bryant, Trevor Davis and Jake Thrasher

Sloss Fest: Sunday, July 15, 7 p.m.

Type of Music: American rock, Indie Pop

About: The Brummies is an American rock band formed in 2014 from Birmingham, Alabama. Their name is U.K. slang for a resident of Birmingham. The band has toured the world and performed across the country playing festivals such as Bonnaroo, Stagecoach, Shaky Boots, Firefly and The Hangout Music Festival.

Vocalists and multi-instrumentalists John Davidson and Jacob Bryant and drummer Trevor Davis have been playing together in various incarnations since high school. The members count the Beatles, Elton John, ELO, Blitzen Trapper and My Morning Jacket among their influences, but also have an affinity for sweeping film soundtracks, a passion that informs “Eternal Reach,” their debut album.

“We knew we wanted to tell a story with ‘Eternal Reach.’ It’s very thematic and it sounds like a movie,” Bryant said. “But it’s a love story: from meeting the person to the breakup, to that feeling where you think you might die without them, and then the realization that it’s all going to be OK. We thought a lot about that.”

“We’d talk out the storyline and say, ‘Well, maybe this happened,’” added Davidson.

Sums up Davis, “It all evolved into this.”

Recorded at Battle Tapes Recording in Nashville with engineer Jeremy Ferguson and co-producer David Hopkins, “Eternal Reach” now serves as the Brummies’ calling card. Beginning this summer, with appearances at festivals like Bonnaroo and the Sloss Music & Arts Festival in their hometown, they’ll tour the album tirelessly. They’ve already logged many miles on the road, playing with St. Paul & the Broken Bones, Kacey Musgraves, the Wild Feathers and, this past fall, Needtobreathe.

Now they’re prepared to recreate “Eternal Reach” live for their growing number of fans and give them a “full musical experience.”

“When they hear the record, I’d love them to appreciate the sounds we chose, the lyrics we wrote and how this is the story we’re trying to tell,” Bryant said.

“It’s a complete piece of work and we want people to be able to tell that we took our time with it,” Davidson added. “This is the sound of the Brummies.”

Discography: The Brummies recently released their debut album “Eternal Reach,” produced by David Hopkins.

You might have heard: “Norway” and “Takes Some Time.”

For fans of: Oliver Hazard, Okey Dokey, Repeat Repeat, The Wldlfe.

Social: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.

Sloss Music and Arts Festival takes place at the historic Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham July 14-15 and features more than 40 performers on four stages. Buy tickets here.