Can’t Miss Alabama makes this a Father’s Day celebration worth remembering

Happy Father’s Day from the Alabama NewsCenter staff.

SliceFest

Dads are in for a special treat at SliceFest. The food and music block party is celebrating its seventh anniversary Saturday, June 16, at Slice Pizza & Brewhouse. Regional and local artists will provide the entertainment. Follow this link for the complete lineup. Click here for ticket information. More than $50,000 has been donated to Birmingham-based nonprofit organizations through SliceFest.

Disney’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’

Pay homage to Dad at the Broadway musical “Beauty and the Beast” through July 1 at the Dorothy Jemison Day Theater in Birmingham. In this classic story, learn how a village girl helps a cold-hearted beast under a spell get out of isolation. ASL interpreters are available Saturday, June 16, at 7:30 p.m. The Autism Society of Alabama will offer a sensory-friendly performance Tuesday, June 12, at 2 p.m.

Follow this link for ticket information.

For more information, call 205-324-2424.

The Dorothy Jemison Day Theater is at 800 19th St. North.

Magic City Reggae Festival

This holiday weekend, music is all around at the 20th annual Magic City Jerk Chicken Reggae Festival. Move to the beat as world-class reggae artists showcase their talents Saturday, June 16, at noon. Tickets are $37.50. To learn more about the festival, visit www.magiccityreggaefestival.com or email [email protected].

To speak to someone in person, call 205-267-3673.

FunkFest

Father’s Day weekend, gather family and friends for Funk Fest Birmingham. You will not want to miss Guy featuring Teddy Riley, and Piles, Tank, SWV, Too Short, Ginuwine and 8Ball & MJG. The performance is Saturday, June 16, at Legion Field. The gates open at 3 p.m. and the show starts at 5 p.m. The event is rain or shine. Go here for frequently asked questions. Click for tickets or visit www.funkfesttour.com.

For more details, call 205-254-2391.

The Original Makers Festival

Dad is going to enjoy the Birmingham Museum of Art’s new exhibition, The Original Makers: Folk Art from the Cargo Collection. Learn how artists are inspired from all over the Southeast to create sculptures, paintings, quilts and more. Visitors will see Blackbelt Treasures from Alabama’s Black Belt region. The organization was started with the objective to stimulate the economy in the Black Belt region through the sale and promotion of fine arts and heritage crafts. The exhibition will feature art activities, face painting, zoo animals, artist demonstrations and live music by The Cedric Burnside Project. The full schedule is here.

Opening weekend is Saturday, June 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The museum is at 2000 Rev. Abraham Woods Jr. Blvd.

Alabama Blueberry Festival

Honor Dad at the 38th annual Alabama Blueberry Festival Saturday, June 16, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Jennings Park. Enjoy blueberry ice cream, blueberry cobbler and crunch, blueberries and blueberry bushes at the Brewton festival. Activities include arts and crafts, car show, a 5K run and walk, and entertainment for the kids.

The event is at 1010-B Douglas Ave.

Call 251-867-3224 or email [email protected] for more information.

Jazz in the Park

Bond with Dad at Jazz in the Park. The concert series will feature Clutch and Bob Baldwin on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 17, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. at East Lake Park. The series is traveling across the state featuring a variety of concerts. Admission is free. Click here for the complete schedule. Call 205-616-1735 or visit magiccitysmoothjazz.com/.

Dates are subject to change.